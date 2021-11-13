Advertise with Us
First Alert to a cold night leading into a frosty morning and a chilly weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold air is streaming into the Mid-South tonight prompting the National Weather Service to issue a FROST ADVISORY for parts of East Arkansas and all of North Mississippi from midnight to 8 AM Saturday.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

