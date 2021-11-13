Advertise with Us
Fayette County Public Schools ending mask requirement after governor signs sweeping COVID-19 bill

(WECT)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Fayette County Public Schools announced Friday that it’s ending its mask requirement Monday, November 15.

This comes after Tennessee state legislature was passed that prohibits school districts from continuing current mask mandates

Beginning Monday, students, staff, teachers, and visitors will no longer have to wear a mask upon entering a school district building, bus, or while on school property. The district strongly encourages all students staff, teachers, and visitors to continue wearing a mask in its buildings, but it is not a requirement.

Tennessee governor signs sweeping COVID-19 bill ending mask mandates in public schools