Colledge GameDay returns to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - It’s been seven years since the show was last in Oxford, when the Rebels beat Alabama in a wild finish.

Students and even some of the hosts seem to feel the same about how good it is to have the show back in Oxford.

The Grove will look different in a few hours, where a sea of tailgating tents will be set up across there and campus. It’s like any other home game in Oxford, only this time, College Gameday makes its return for the game against Texas A&M.

“Yeah! I’m super excited. It’s going to be a great game. You know, it’s one of my last games here, and I’m super excited about it,” said Ole Miss senior Abigail Mathis.

“This is a great college environment. It’s really good when Ole Miss is good and they’re winning,” said College Gameday host Rece Davis.

Davis has been to campuses all across the country, some more than others, and feels there’s a difference in the environment in the new and less frequented campuses.

“I think there’s a fresh, there’s a vibrancy that comes with going to a new place or a place that we haven’t been in a while. If you think about it, it’s been seven years since the shows been here,” Davis said.

“Obviously, we heard about the Bama Week in 2014. Hopefully, it’s crazy like that,” said Ole Miss freshman Adam Perez.

“The Grove is going to be jampacked. I’ve talked to a lot of people. Everyone seems like they’re going to be there for College Gameday. In the stadium, it’s a night game, so everyone’s going to be awake and ready to go to the game,” Ole Miss freshman Jackson Morely said.

Even though it’s been a long time since Gameday was last in Oxford, for Mathis she knew they’d be back.

“I knew Ole Miss was going to be good. I was ready for College Gameday to come,” she said.

“Ole Miss knows how to get ready for a game, right, especially in a big game. I think it’ll be fun. I think it’ll be a tremendous atmosphere,” Davis said.

Tents are going up at 7 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.