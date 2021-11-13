Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Caught on Camera: I LOVE TAXE$ break in

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for a man that broke into the I LOVE TAXE$ on Millbranch Road Friday night.

The suspect breaks the glass to the front door and proceeded to steal two 50 inch TV’s worth over $1,000 before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect was a black man wearing a white hoodie with black sleeves, a black skullcap and black pants.

Police encourage anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Memphis police officer dies following brief illness
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Tennessee governor signs sweeping COVID-19 bill ending mask mandates in public schools
Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Police report details injuries to baby involved in Amber Alert

Latest News

It will be cold again tonight but temperatures will gradually warm up next week.
Saturday evening weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Caught on Camera: I LOVE TAXE$ broke into, robbed
Caught on Camera: I LOVE TAXE$ broke into, robbed
Southwest Tennessee Community College to temporarily go fully virtual
Southaven Police officer arrested for enticement of a child
Southaven Police officer arrested for enticement of a child