Police report details injuries to baby involved in Amber Alert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police report has revealed more information in the case of Jamisha Thomas, including details of serious injuries to an 8-month-old baby.

Thomas is accused of kidnapping her four children, prompting an Amber Alert Wednesday.

Police say the children were found safe hours later. They were dropped off at home in Memphis and Thomas turned herself in yesterday.

That police affidavit says the baby went tot he hospital in September with broken ribs, a broken arm, a broken leg and bruises on her lungs.

Doctors attributed the injuries to child abuse and police determined Thomas was responsible.

DCS tried taking custody of the children following a court order in October, but police say that’s when Thomas kidnapped the children.

She’s facing charges of aggravated child abuse and kidnapping.

