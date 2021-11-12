Traffic Alert: Lane closures at I-40 and Danny Thomas
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have shut down all eastbound lanes on I-40 at Danny Thomas due to an accident.
A semi-truck has been overturned with a lot of debris blocking the road where I-40 meets I-240.
Eastbound drivers are being diverted Danny Thomas. Drivers can continue down Danny Thomas until Jackson or Union Avenue depending on the direction of their destination.
The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.
