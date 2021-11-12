Traffic Alert: Lane closures at I-40 and Danny Thomas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have shut down all eastbound lanes on I-40 at Danny Thomas due to an accident.

A semi-truck has been overturned with a lot of debris blocking the road where I-40 meets I-240.

Just found out the truck is loaded with . . . GRAPES! Don't wine about it. https://t.co/qQUsoRZs1C — Janeen GordonWMC (@JaneenGordonWMC) November 12, 2021

Eastbound drivers are being diverted Danny Thomas. Drivers can continue down Danny Thomas until Jackson or Union Avenue depending on the direction of their destination.

The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.

UPDATE: MFD is preparing to transport one person to the hospital. #MEMtraffic #an5 pic.twitter.com/Ug0VqrEvyC — Janeen GordonWMC (@JaneenGordonWMC) November 12, 2021

