Tiger women’s hoops adds two for ‘22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tiger Women’s Basketball Coach Katrina Merriweather adds two to her first signing class.

6-foot guard Serena Lee helped lead Whitehaven to the Tennessee Class Triple-A- State Tournament averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals per game.

6′4″ Center Destiny Thomas helped lead Jonesboro High to the Arkansas 5A state championship last season as an All State performer.

