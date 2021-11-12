Tiger women’s hoops adds two for ‘22

Advertise with Us
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tiger Women’s Basketball Coach Katrina Merriweather adds two to her first signing class.

6-foot guard Serena Lee helped lead Whitehaven to the Tennessee Class Triple-A- State Tournament averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals per game.

6′4″ Center Destiny Thomas helped lead Jonesboro High to the Arkansas 5A state championship last season as an All State performer.

