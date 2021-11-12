Tiger men’s basketball signs 4-star for 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway adds Noah Batchelor as the first signee for the class of 2022.

A 4-Star recruit according to Scout is a 6′6″ guard who plays at IMG Academy in Florida.

Batchelor’s strong suit is his ability to stretch the floor with his accuracy beyond the arc.

