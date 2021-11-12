Advertise with Us
Tiger men’s basketball signs 4-star for 2022

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway adds Noah Batchelor as the first signee for the class of 2022.

A 4-Star recruit according to Scout is a 6′6″ guard who plays at IMG Academy in Florida.

Batchelor’s strong suit is his ability to stretch the floor with his accuracy beyond the arc.

