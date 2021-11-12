Tiger freshman duo on Wooden Award watch list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Where there’s no doubt the Tigers Men’s Basketball team has plenty of talent, especially with its top two freshmen.

But, did you think they would be this good?

Big man Jalen Duren, and wing Emoni Bates, are both candidates for the John R. Wooden Award, signifying the best player in college Basketball.

The Tigers are one of only a handful of teams with two candidates on the Wooden Watch List.

Duren and Bates combined for 32 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocked shots in the UofM’s 89-65 debut victory over Tennessee Tech Tuesday night.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway says, “They have high energy, and they want to do what it takes for us to win as a team. And that’s what makes them really well, play really well together. Because they’re both unselfish, and all they want to do is win.”

The Tigers next chance at victory comes Saturday against North Carolina Central. Tipoff is 6 p.m. at FedExForum.

