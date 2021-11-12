Tiger defense improving as bowl season nears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Memphis Tigers Football team heads into Saturday’s showdown against East Carolina with an eighth straight Bowl bid on the line, there’s a couple of numbers that stand way out regarding the UofM’s resurgence on defense.

Over the last three games, the Tigers are giving up 10 less points and 100 less yards per game than they did in the first six Games.

Plus, the Memphis defense has come up with 10 sacks over the last three, compared to just six in the first six combined.

The newfound ferocity is summed up simply by Tigers defensive lineman Morris Joseph, Jr.

“All we be thinking at this point of the year, like right now, we just want to make it bad on everybody else,” says Joseph. “We didn’t reach all our initial goals, but we were able to find other goals, y’know, as a team. So, we just want to go one game at a time.”

Both the Tigers and Pirates come into Saturday’s game with five victories.

A sixth win makes you bowl eligible. East Carolina hasn’t been to a bowl since 2015.

Kickoff for Memphis and East Carolina is bright and early at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

