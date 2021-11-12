‘There’s more than one Santa?’ Holiday demand sees ‘Santas’ in short supply

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It looks like Santa Claus might not be in as many places this year.

A tight labor market has many people across the U-S unable to book one of Santa’s helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.

The head of a professional Santa Claus school in Denver said the region is down about 10-15 percent of Santas this year.

Other Santa-staffing agencies said the demand is up more than 120 percent.

