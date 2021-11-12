Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘There’s more than one Santa?’ Holiday demand sees ‘Santas’ in short supply

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It looks like Santa Claus might not be in as many places this year.

A tight labor market has many people across the U-S unable to book one of Santa’s helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.

The head of a professional Santa Claus school in Denver said the region is down about 10-15 percent of Santas this year.

Other Santa-staffing agencies said the demand is up more than 120 percent.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee
Jonathan Taylor and Darion Dogan
Two men sentenced in death of Panola Co. constable
Emergency motion filed in Shelby County Schools masking debate
Memphis cash player hits $720K jackpot

Latest News

Meteorologist Brittney Bryant is expecting another child
Meteorologist Brittney Bryant shares BIG news!
"There's more than one Santa?" Holiday demand see 'Santas' in short supply
"There's more than one Santa?" Holiday demand see 'Santas' in short supply
Memphis Zoo kicks off holiday season with Zoo Lights
Memphis Zoo kicks off holiday season with Zoo Lights
Shelby Count files emergency motion in school masking debate
Shelby Count files emergency motion in school masking debate