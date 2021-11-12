Advertise with Us
Tennessee governor signs sweeping COVID-19 bill ending mask mandates in public schools

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a sweeping COVID-19 bill into law Friday.

The bill outlaws virtually all mask mandates in public schools.

This comes an hour after a federal court judge in Shelby County ruled the Shelby County Health directive that mandates masks in school can remain. Students attending school in Shelby County still have to wear a mask in school.

The Shelby County judge’s decision is in a case filed against Lee by Shelby County families this summer over his executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates. Those parents say the opt-out option goes against the Americans with Disabilities Act, putting their children with disabilities in harm.

A judge previously put a preliminary injunction on the governor’s executive order as it pertains to Shelby County.

