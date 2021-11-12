Sunny but chilly over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will briefly push through this afternoon with a few showers, mainly north of Memphis. Temperatures will fall quickly through the 50s this evening with some lingering clouds early.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for north Mississippi. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: It will feel chilly this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 on Saturday and mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Expect full sun for Saturday and just a few clouds mixed with sun on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Look for sun with a few clouds each day with highs in the 50s Monday. It will be warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Lows will gradually rise into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday morning. A cold front will bring rain by Thursday and cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.