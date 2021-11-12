Streetscape improvement project underway in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis (UofM) has been transformed.

Now, it’s time to make the Highland Strip, where UofM students go to shop and to eat, more attractive and more importantly, safer for pedestrians.

“Up until now, there has not been a lot of focus on pedestrian safety,” said Cody Fletcher, executive director of the University Neighborhoods Development Corporation. “There will be a lot of things that encourage drivers to slow down.”

Highland from Midland to Southern is getting a makeover. Fletcher said the plan includes raising medians, adding landscaping, and building crosswalks with signals. The improvements will benefit the 22,000 students who attend UofM nearby, along with the shop and restaurant owners on the strip.

“The area will be much safer for pedestrians, and that translates to much better activity for the businesses that are located there, because their patrons are able to get to their storefronts much more comfortably and safer,” Fletcher said.

Alan Barner, president of MFA, A Joint Venture, the same group that managed the renovation of the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis, said the construction will take place in three phases. He warned drivers should expect lane closures.

“We’re going to start with the medians first, and it’s going to be a trying time over the next 12 months, but great improvements when we’re done,” Barner said. “Several pedestrians have been injured on the Highland Strip in recent years, so improving safety is priority number one.

“This coming project is going to be a total transformation,” Fletcher said. “I mean, it’s going to be unrecognizable once we finish this.”

The Highland Strip project should be completed by November 2022.

To read more about the project or to learn more about the UNDC, click here. And if you’d like more information about MFA, A Joint Venture, click here.

