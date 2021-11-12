Showers today, but sunny and cold this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a dry and clear start to the morning, but rain will be possible in the afternoon. Some patchy dense fog will also be possible this morning, especially in north Mississippi. Due to clouds and showers, high temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will gradually clear this evening and low temperatures will tumble to the lower to mid 30s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 61 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry and sunny, but it will feel chilly. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Saturday and near 60 degrees on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be sunny and dry at the beginning of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Monday and mid 60s Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to warm into the lower 70s on Wednesday. However, cold front will arrive on Thursday and drop temperatures back to the lower 60s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.