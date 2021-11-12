Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Miss. Rep. Bennie Thompson plans to file contempt of Congress against for chief of staff

Rep. Bennie Thompson plans to file contempt of Congress against for chief of staff
Rep. Bennie Thompson plans to file contempt of Congress against for chief of staff(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKS, Miss. (WMC) - Congressman Bennie Thompson says he plans to file contempt of Congress against Mark Meadows for failing to show up for depositions Friday with the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

Meadows is former President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff.

Thompson says he plans to file a Contempt of Court charge next week. When discussing the January 6 investigation, Thompson says this process is about providing a path for this to “not happen again.”

“We are a democracy and we have to set the standard. What happened on January 6 is not who we are as a democracy or a country,” Thompson said.

Thompson says he plans to be in court November 30 after a federal appeals court intervened Thursday to temporarily block the n

National Archives from releasing Trump’s White House records.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee
Jonathan Taylor and Darion Dogan
Two men sentenced in death of Panola Co. constable
Emergency motion filed in Shelby County Schools masking debate
Memphis cash player hits $720K jackpot

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 694 new cases reported Fri.
Tiaranee Phillips
Memphis caregiver indicted in vulnerable adult abuse case
Man robbed at gunpoint on University Street
Man robbed at gunpoint near Rhodes College
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.12.21
COVID-19 daily case average jumps back over 100