Miss. Rep. Bennie Thompson plans to file contempt of Congress against for chief of staff
MARKS, Miss. (WMC) - Congressman Bennie Thompson says he plans to file contempt of Congress against Mark Meadows for failing to show up for depositions Friday with the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.
Meadows is former President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff.
Thompson says he plans to file a Contempt of Court charge next week. When discussing the January 6 investigation, Thompson says this process is about providing a path for this to “not happen again.”
“We are a democracy and we have to set the standard. What happened on January 6 is not who we are as a democracy or a country,” Thompson said.
Thompson says he plans to be in court November 30 after a federal appeals court intervened Thursday to temporarily block the n
National Archives from releasing Trump’s White House records.
