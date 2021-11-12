Rebels looking at New year’s if beat Texas A&M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ESPN GameDay is coming to Oxford Saturday as Number 12 Ole Miss welcomes Number 11 Texas A&M to the Grove.

The College Football Playoff is likely out of reach for the Rebels and the Aggies.

However, both are vying for a New Year’s 6 Bowl at the end of the season.

It’s been a break out year for Ole Miss sitting at 7-2.

But, it can’t be forgotten that Texas A&M shocked us all by beating then Number 1 Alabama just four weeks ago.

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin says the key to A&M’s season so far, is the Aggies run game.

The tandem of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane have been dominant, combining for almost 1,600 yards on the ground.

Linebacker Sam Williams says, “I’ve seen that they are very physical. I mean they are fundamental. We just gotta play good technique, play with our hands, and play sound football with each other.”

Kickoff for the Rebels and Aggies is 6 p.m. Saturday in Oxford.

