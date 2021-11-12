Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rebels looking at New year’s if beat Texas A&M

ESPN College GameDay comes to Ole Miss
ESPN College GameDay comes to Ole Miss
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ESPN GameDay is coming to Oxford Saturday as Number 12 Ole Miss welcomes Number 11 Texas A&M to the Grove.

The College Football Playoff is likely out of reach for the Rebels and the Aggies.

However, both are vying for a New Year’s 6 Bowl at the end of the season.

It’s been a break out year for Ole Miss sitting at 7-2.

But, it can’t be forgotten that Texas A&M shocked us all by beating then Number 1 Alabama just four weeks ago.

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin says the key to A&M’s season so far, is the Aggies run game.

The tandem of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane have been dominant, combining for almost 1,600 yards on the ground.

Linebacker Sam Williams says, “I’ve seen that they are very physical. I mean they are fundamental. We just gotta play good technique, play with our hands, and play sound football with each other.”

Kickoff for the Rebels and Aggies is 6 p.m. Saturday in Oxford.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee
Jonathan Taylor and Darion Dogan
Two men sentenced in death of Panola Co. constable
Emergency motion filed in Shelby County Schools masking debate
Memphis cash player hits $720K jackpot

Latest News

Tiger men’s basketball signs 4-star for 2022
Tiger freshman duo on Wooden Award watch list
Tiger defense improving as bowl season nears
ESPN College GameDay comes to Ole Miss
ESPN College GameDay comes to Ole Miss