Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Quitman County hospital opens after area goes 5 years without medical provider

Quitman County hospital opens after area goes 5 years without medical provider
Quitman County hospital opens after area goes 5 years without medical provider(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - For five years, a rural Mississippi county has been without a hospital, but now a new facility is bridging the great health divide in Quitman County.

Friday morning, the ribbon was cut at the new Quitman Community Hospital in Marks.

This is the first medical provider in the county since 2016. Congressman Bennie Thompson, who attended the ribbon-cutting, says any community without a hospital is in trouble.

“Quitman County is what you call medically underserved. That means that our children die quicker than any other area. That means our seniors die faster. You’ve now started the process of addressing that problem,” Thompson said.

The hospital will be a fully functional medical-surgical hospital with a 24-hour emergency department. Leaders say with more funding in the future, the hope is to increase the number of beds from seven to 20.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee
Jonathan Taylor and Darion Dogan
Two men sentenced in death of Panola Co. constable
Emergency motion filed in Shelby County Schools masking debate
Memphis cash player hits $720K jackpot

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Rep. Bennie Thompson plans to file contempt of Congress against for chief of staff
Miss. Rep. Bennie Thompson plans to file contempt of Congress against for chief of staff
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 694 new cases reported Fri.
Tiaranee Phillips
Memphis caregiver indicted in vulnerable adult abuse case