Police investigating body found in abandoned car
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a suspicious call on Thursday evening.
The officer report that they found an unresponsive woman inside of a car on Print Avenue and she was pronounced dead on the scene.
The woman suffered from a gunshot wound to the head, but it is unclear if the wound was self inflicted.
This is an ongoing investigation.
