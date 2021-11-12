Advertise with Us
Police investigating body found in abandoned car

Police investigating body found in abandoned car
Police investigating body found in abandoned car(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a suspicious call on Thursday evening.

The officer report that they found an unresponsive woman inside of a car on Print Avenue and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman suffered from a gunshot wound to the head, but it is unclear if the wound was self inflicted.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

