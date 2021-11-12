Police investigating body found in abandoned car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a suspicious call on Thursday evening.

The officer report that they found an unresponsive woman inside of a car on Print Avenue and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman suffered from a gunshot wound to the head, but it is unclear if the wound was self inflicted.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Officers are on the scene of a death investigation at 3955 Print. One unresponsive female was located inside of a vehicle. The investigation revealed that the female suffered from a GSW. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 12, 2021

