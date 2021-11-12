Mid-South expert shares concerns as COVID-19 cases plateau

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last week, the Shelby County Health Department reported less than 10 percent of ICU beds in the Mid-South were filled with COVID-positive patients.

It’s a clear sign that we are well beyond the wave of cases we saw this summer, but one doctor says we are not in the clear just yet.

COVID-19 cases have been on a downward trajectory in Shelby County since mid-September. The seven-day average is about 80 cases per day.

“So, we are right at an equilibrium where the number of cases has plateaued. We’re not going up and we’re not going down. That equilibrium can very easily be disrupted,” said infectious disease expert, Dr. Manoj Jain.

Jain says if there’s anything he’s learned about this virus, it’s to expect the unexpected, like a potential new variant to drive up case numbers or a sudden wave as we head into the holiday season with people gathering again maskless in indoor spaces.

“Yes, I am concerned there could be an uptick in cases,” Jain said.

Tennessee along with several other southern states that saw surges in COVID cases in the summer are now seeing significant improvement.

But places to the North and West are experiencing an uptick.

New Mexico is reportedly running out of ICU beds despite high vaccination rates.

“Also over time, the immunity wanes, especially if you have not been vaccinated and that can also lead to a surge,” said Jain.

People who were vaccinated early on in the pandemic but have not yet received booster shots may be vulnerable.

In Shelby County, there is no longer a mask mandate, but Jain says people may want to continue wearing masks, especially if they’re unvaccinated or immuno-compromised.

“So, it’s almost like think of it like wearing a seatbelt. You can choose to not wear a seatbelt but you’re taking a greater level of risk,” Jain said. Isn’t it simpler to wear a seatbelt or wear a mask to be highly protected?”

Jain says if there is another wave, doctors have more tools to treat COVID-19, including monoclonal antibodies and other medications.

