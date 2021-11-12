Meteorologist Brittney Bryant shares BIG news!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They say two are better than one, right? Meteorologist Brittney Bryant is about to find out!

Brittney shared exciting news on Action News 5 this morning -- she and her husband, Andy, are expecting their second child!

Their first son, Camden, will have a new best friend when his baby brother is born next year.

The rest of the morning crew offered a few tips on welcoming a second child. You can watch the moment she announced her BIG news in the player above.

We can’t wait to meet the newest little member of the Action News 5 family. Congratulations Brittney, Andy and Camden!

