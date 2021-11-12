Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Meteorologist Brittney Bryant shares BIG news!

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They say two are better than one, right? Meteorologist Brittney Bryant is about to find out!

Brittney shared exciting news on Action News 5 this morning -- she and her husband, Andy, are expecting their second child!

Their first son, Camden, will have a new best friend when his baby brother is born next year.

The rest of the morning crew offered a few tips on welcoming a second child. You can watch the moment she announced her BIG news in the player above.

We can’t wait to meet the newest little member of the Action News 5 family. Congratulations Brittney, Andy and Camden!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee
Jonathan Taylor and Darion Dogan
Two men sentenced in death of Panola Co. constable
Emergency motion filed in Shelby County Schools masking debate
Memphis cash player hits $720K jackpot

Latest News

"There's more than one Santa?" Holiday demand see 'Santas' in short supply
‘There’s more than one Santa?’ Holiday demand sees ‘Santas’ in short supply
"There's more than one Santa?" Holiday demand see 'Santas' in short supply
"There's more than one Santa?" Holiday demand see 'Santas' in short supply
Memphis Zoo kicks off holiday season with Zoo Lights
Memphis Zoo kicks off holiday season with Zoo Lights
Shelby Count files emergency motion in school masking debate
Shelby Count files emergency motion in school masking debate