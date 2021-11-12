Memphis Zoo kicks off holiday season with Zoo Lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is kicking off the most wonderful time of the year with the return of their annual Zoo Lights.

Zoo Lights will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run to 9:30 p.m. on select nights starting November 12 and running through Jan 1, 2022.

All tickets must be purchased online prior to the event and will cost $12 for members and $14 for non-members. There will be a limited number of tickets sold for each night and the tickets will be date specific.

Ice skating and the Ferris wheel are two attractions that will cost extra during Zoo Lights, both will be $6.

Alongside all of the light displays, the zoo will have plenty of free activities happening during the event:

Holiday light displays

Singing Christmas trees

Animals on exhibit in the Herpetarius, Animals of the Night, African Veldt and Zambezi

Singing “reindeer”

Arctic Outpost Adventure

Tram rides

Endangered species carousel

Critter Corner

Magic Mr. Nick illusion show

Visit with Santa

See a map of the Memphis Zoo and Zoo Lights activity locations here.

