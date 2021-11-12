Memphis Zoo kicks off holiday season with Zoo Lights

Advertise with Us
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is kicking off the most wonderful time of the year with the return of their annual Zoo Lights.

Zoo Lights will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run to 9:30 p.m. on select nights starting November 12 and running through Jan 1, 2022.

All tickets must be purchased online prior to the event and will cost $12 for members and $14 for non-members. There will be a limited number of tickets sold for each night and the tickets will be date specific.

Ice skating and the Ferris wheel are two attractions that will cost extra during Zoo Lights, both will be $6.

Alongside all of the light displays, the zoo will have plenty of free activities happening during the event:

  • Holiday light displays
  • Singing Christmas trees
  • Animals on exhibit in the Herpetarius, Animals of the Night, African Veldt and Zambezi
  • Singing “reindeer”
  • Arctic Outpost Adventure
  • Tram rides
  • Endangered species carousel
  • Critter Corner
  • Magic Mr. Nick illusion show
  • Visit with Santa

See a map of the Memphis Zoo and Zoo Lights activity locations here.

