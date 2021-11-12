Memphis police release photos of homicide suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking the public for assistance identifying a homicide suspect.

A man was found shot in the 1200 block of Bellevue Boulevard November 6 and later died from his injuries.

Police say the victim was shot by a male suspect in the parking lot of a business. After the shooting, the suspect fled in the victim’s 2010 black Nissan Altima and fled north on Bellevue Boulevard.

Memphis police released photos of the suspect and the victim’s vehicle. Police say the car will have some damage to its rear.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.