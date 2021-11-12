Advertise with Us
Memphis police release photos of homicide suspect(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking the public for assistance identifying a homicide suspect.

A man was found shot in the 1200 block of Bellevue Boulevard November 6 and later died from his injuries.

Police say the victim was shot by a male suspect in the parking lot of a business. After the shooting, the suspect fled in the victim’s 2010 black Nissan Altima and fled north on Bellevue Boulevard.

Memphis police released photos of the suspect and the victim’s vehicle. Police say the car will have some damage to its rear.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

