Memphis police officer dies following brief illness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The Memphis Police Association announced on their Facebook page that Memphis Police Lieutenant Michael L. Hill passed away on November 4 after a brief illness.

The association says Lt. Hill will leave a giant void on the department and will greatly be missed by his brothers and sisters in blue.

You can help Lt. Hill’s family by donating through the Memphis Police Association’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.