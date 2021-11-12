Memphis caregiver indicted in vulnerable adult abuse case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division arrested a Memphis woman for abusing a vulnerable adult in her care.

According to the TBI, the investigation began in August after receiving information about 28-year-old Tiaranee Phillips assaulting a physically disabled, vulnerable adult at a residence along Darrow Road in Memphis.

On November 9th, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Phillips with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.

Phillips is being held at the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility on a $25,000 bond.

TBI says Phillips is no longer employed as a caregiver.

