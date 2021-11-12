Marshall County coroner provides details on body found last week

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A body was found badly decomposed in a tent in Marshall County last week.

The Marshall County coroner says that the body was found with a plastic bag over his head, a rope around his neck and his hands tied behind his back.

It is unclear how long the body had been there, but police say this is an active homicide investigation.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday to identify the body and the cause of death.

Investigators think it might be an Amazon maintenance worker man who went missing in September who’s car was found in Memphis in October.

Anyone with info can make an anonymous phone call to the sheriff’s office 662-252-1311.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

