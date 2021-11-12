Advertise with Us
Man shot at Marshall Co grocery store

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WLBT)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Marshall Co Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday.

Deputies responded to Moore’s Grocery off Highway 72 near the Fayette County, Tennessee line Friday around 2 p.m.

Major Kelly McMillen says a man was shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Anyone with information can call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-252-1311.

