Man shot at Marshall Co grocery store

BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Marshall Co Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday.

Deputies responded to Moore’s Grocery off Highway 72 near the Fayette County, Tennessee line Friday around 2 p.m.

Major Kelly McMillen says a man was shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Anyone with information can call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-252-1311.

