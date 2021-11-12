Man robbed at gunpoint near Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Tutwiler Avenue and University Street Thursday night.

The report says that a man was walking down University Street when a blue SUV pulled up behind him.

A man got out of the SUV and pointed a handgun at him before taking all of his belonging and then drove west on Snowden.

The suspect was a black man wearing all black and police say that this incident is related to three other robberies that took place around the same time and location.

Anyone with information on the blue SUV or its occupants are encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

