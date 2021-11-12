Hutchinson endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced his endorsement of Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be Arkansas governor.

“I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service. Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for Governor. The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as Governor, and she has my full support,” Hutchinson said.

