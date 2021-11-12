Advertise with Us
First Alert to a much cooler pattern & another chance of rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cool air is streaming into the Mid-South tonight and a weak front will reinforce a much cooler trend for the weekend. That front will also bring clouds and a slight chance of a brief shower tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light West wind and overnight lows in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with a few showers early in the day along with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures near 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

