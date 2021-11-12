COVID-19 daily case average jumps back over 100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 211 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last two days. The Shelby County COVID-19 data dashboard was not updated yesterday due to it being Veterans day.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 147,8025 and there have been 2,282 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 111 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 954 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 319 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 1,822 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 72.8% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

509,825 total people vaccinated

988,854 total vaccinations administered

12,267 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate was 2.9% for the week ending in October 30.

Governor Bill Lee has said he would sign the COVID-19 Omnibus Bill by today.

The Shelby County Health Department announced its most recent health directive on October 27. The directive lifted the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a special session last month that made various changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

To see more information from the Shelby County Health Department click here.

