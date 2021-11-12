Advertise with Us
Court: Mother charged with kidnapping, child abuse after missing children found in Memphis

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Details of what happened in the days before a mother allegedly kidnapped her four children were revealed in court.

Jamisha Thomas appeared before a judge for the first time since her four children were found Wednesday in Memphis.

She faces felony charges in two separate cases.

Thomas is accused of kidnapping her four children,10 years old and younger, and keeping them for more than a month before they were dropped off on Nathan Avenue Wednesday.

According to a court affidavit, Thomas took her eight-month-old to a doctor in September. The child had several broken ribs, bruises on her lungs, a broken left arm, and a broken left leg. Doctors said the injuries were consistent with child abuse.

While police believe Thomas was responsible for the injuries, her grandmother, Ida Thomas told Action News 5 earlier this week that she believes differently.

“She would never hurt her children.,” said Ida Thomas. “Never. I don’t believe that. I put stake my life on that. I don’t think she would ever hurt her children. She just trying to save her babies. Keep them together, that’s all.”

When Tennessee DCS attempted to take the children into state custody, Thomas fled with them.

Thomas has been charged with kidnapping in addition to her aggravated child abuse charge. Her bond for both cases is $100,000, bringing the total to $200,000.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for November 19.

