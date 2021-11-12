901 FC forward earns USL player of the month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to 901 FC’s Kyle Murphy.

The high scoring forward is named United Soccer Player of the Month for October.

He averaged a goal a game down the stretch to help propel Memphis to its First USL playoff berth in franchise history.

Murphy scored a team record 21 goals on the season, and also won League Player of the Month for July.

Only10 players have scored 20 goals in one season in the 11-year history of the USL.

