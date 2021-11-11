Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

AutoZone Liberty Bowl and WCM announce over $1 million in donations to St. Jude

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The AutoZone Liberty Bowl held a press conference Thursday afternoon to make two big announcements.

The first came from AutoZone liberty Bowl as they unveiled a giant check for a donation of $310,553.63 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The second announcement came from WCM as they announced another donation to St. Jude in the amount of $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Gov. Lee expected to sign bill changing COVID-19 restrictions in Tennessee schools
Memphis police searching for 4 missing children
Memphis police searching for 4 missing children last seen in October

Latest News

Caught on Camera: Aggravated assault suspects shoot at car, house
Caught on Camera: Aggravated assault suspects shoot at car, house
Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
Buddy the dog up for adoption
Dog badly burned in Mississippi officially up for adoption
Memphis cash player hits $720K jackpot