AutoZone Liberty Bowl and WCM announce over $1 million in donations to St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The AutoZone Liberty Bowl held a press conference Thursday afternoon to make two big announcements.

The first came from AutoZone liberty Bowl as they unveiled a giant check for a donation of $310,553.63 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The second announcement came from WCM as they announced another donation to St. Jude in the amount of $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.