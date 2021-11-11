AutoZone Liberty Bowl and WCM announce over $1 million in donations to St. Jude
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The AutoZone Liberty Bowl held a press conference Thursday afternoon to make two big announcements.
The first came from AutoZone liberty Bowl as they unveiled a giant check for a donation of $310,553.63 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The second announcement came from WCM as they announced another donation to St. Jude in the amount of $1 million.
