Research finds veterans face an increased risk of cardiovascular disease

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New research from the American Heart Association is uncovering how cardiovascular disease and its risk factors uniquely impact veterans.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Dr. Cassandra Howard, Chief Medical Officer of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, at the digital desk to get a comprehensive look at the research.

Dr. Howard said aspects of service, from war to multiple deployments, can add additional stressors that can directly impact and heighten cardiovascular risk factors that already exist.

