Veterans Day deals and events in the Mid-South

(WITN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’ Veterans Day in the U.S., a day to honor those who have served our country and some Mid-South businesses are dishing out deals for our veterans.

Horseshoe Tunica Casino is giving a $20 dining credit at JB’s Cafe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and a Complimentary coffee at Starbucks from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The casino requests that veterans and active-duty military personnel show their military ID to enjoy the offers.

There will also be a Veterans Appreciation Ceremony in the casino’s lobby at 11 a.m.

Oak Court Mall food court is opening a new restaurant called Taste a Piece of Peace and veterans’ meals are half off Thursday. The menu includes dishes like fried chicken and fish, yams, greens and spaghetti. Veterans must have a valid ID.

The City of Bartlett is honoring Veterans at the A. Keith McDonald Pavilion by Veterans Park at 10 a.m. Seating is limited by attendees can bring their own chairs.

Veterans wanting to grab breakfast can head to Shoney’s starting at 11 a.m. to enjoy the all you care to eat breakfast bar free of charge. Coffee and other beverages will be regular cost. The offer is dine-in only and proof of military service is recommended.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1113 will have a Veteran’s Day celebration and car show at the Veterans Adaptive Sports Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you wish to attend, you can register your vehicle at vva1113.org. Online donations are also excepted at the previous link.

