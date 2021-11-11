Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two men sentenced in death of Panola Co. constable

Jonathan Taylor and Darion Dogan
Jonathan Taylor and Darion Dogan(DeSoto County Jail)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss (WMC) - Two men have been sentenced in the 2019 death of a Panola County constable.

Raye Hawkins was killed in the line of duty when he crashed during a pursuit that began in Tallahatchie County.

Panola County Constable Raye Hawkins was killed Dec. 12, 2019 when a stolen vehicle crashed...
Panola County Constable Raye Hawkins was killed Dec. 12, 2019 when a stolen vehicle crashed into him during a police chase.(The Panolian/Batesville)

Investigators say at the time,15-year-old Jonathan Taylor and 16-year-old Darion Dogan were being chased after stealing a car. Dogan and Taylor were both found guilty of second-degree murder.

Dogan was sentenced to 40 years in prison and Taylor was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Gov. Lee expected to sign bill changing COVID-19 restrictions in Tennessee schools
There is video that shows the moment 15-year-old Lauryn Ham is hit by another player during a...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teen sucker punched during basketball game

Latest News

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's...
Gov. Reeves: State of Emergency will expire on Nov. 20
Expert dispels concerns over children being vaccinated for COVID-19
Expert dispels concerns over children being vaccinated for COVID-19
Caught on Camera: Aggravated assault suspects shoot at car, house
Caught on Camera: Aggravated assault suspects shoot at car, house
Caught on Camera: Aggravated assault suspects shoot at car, house
Caught on Camera: Aggravated assault suspects shoot at car, house