Two men sentenced in death of Panola Co. constable

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss (WMC) - Two men have been sentenced in the 2019 death of a Panola County constable.

Raye Hawkins was killed in the line of duty when he crashed during a pursuit that began in Tallahatchie County.

Panola County Constable Raye Hawkins was killed Dec. 12, 2019 when a stolen vehicle crashed into him during a police chase. (The Panolian/Batesville)

Investigators say at the time,15-year-old Jonathan Taylor and 16-year-old Darion Dogan were being chased after stealing a car. Dogan and Taylor were both found guilty of second-degree murder.

Dogan was sentenced to 40 years in prison and Taylor was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

