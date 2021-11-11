Two men sentenced in death of Panola Co. constable
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss (WMC) - Two men have been sentenced in the 2019 death of a Panola County constable.
Raye Hawkins was killed in the line of duty when he crashed during a pursuit that began in Tallahatchie County.
Investigators say at the time,15-year-old Jonathan Taylor and 16-year-old Darion Dogan were being chased after stealing a car. Dogan and Taylor were both found guilty of second-degree murder.
Dogan was sentenced to 40 years in prison and Taylor was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
