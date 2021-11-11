Two-car crash delays traffic on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is backed up on I-55 after a two-car crash involving a pickup truck.

It happened between East Raines Road and Holmes Street.

Memphis fire dispatch says one person was injured in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say southbound lanes are shut down but the crash happened in the northbound lanes.

Traffic is moving slowly in both directions, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras.

