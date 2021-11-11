Tiger’s Owens AAC Defensive Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are making more noise in the American Athletic Conference, and in the nation.

Tigers linebacker Rodney Owens is named AAC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the UofM’s upset of 23rd ranked SMU last Saturday. Owens had six tackles, including a quarterback sack.

Plus, he came up with the game cinching interception on the Mustang’s final drive to preserve the Tigers’ victory 28-25.

