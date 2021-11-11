Advertise with Us
Tiger's Owens AAC Defensive Player of the Week

Tiger’s Owens AAC Defensive Player of the Week
(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are making more noise in the American Athletic Conference, and in the nation.

Tigers linebacker Rodney Owens is named AAC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the UofM’s upset of 23rd ranked SMU last Saturday.   Owens had six tackles, including a quarterback sack.

Plus, he came up with the game cinching interception on the Mustang’s final drive to preserve the Tigers’ victory 28-25.

