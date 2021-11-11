Advertise with Us
Tiger’s Henigan on watch list for top freshman in the nation
Tiger’s Henigan on watch list for top freshman in the nation(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UofM and quarterback Seth Henigan not only makes it on the AAC Honor Roll for his play last Saturday against the Ponies, he’s also named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List.

The award is presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year.   Former Tiger Kenny Gainwell won it in 2019.

Henigan has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation this season, completing 172 of 280 passes for 2,545 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions in eight games. Henigan leads all freshmen nationally, and ranks ninth in the NCAA in passing yards per game (318.1), 11th in total offense (324.4), And this is after missing a aame with a shoulder Injury.  

Wideout Eddie Lewis has been on the receiving end of many of Henigan’s passes.

