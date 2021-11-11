Tiger men’s soccer routed in AAC tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All the hoopla on the pitch at the University of Memphis (UofM) is usually reserved for the Tiger women’s soccer team.

They’re in the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in the last six years.

The Tiger men are set out on the road to punch their ticket Wednesday The UofM earning the third seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament, taking on second seed UCF in semifinal action at Tulsa, Oklahoma. Memphis beat two ranked teams down the stretch to get into the final four.

No magic today. UCF takes advantage of a 20 MPH wind at their back in the first half to net four goals. They add two more in the second for a six-Nil victory.

UCF will play the Winner of SMU-Tulsa in the title game Saturday.

Tigers end their season 6-9-2. 5-4-1 in conference play.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.