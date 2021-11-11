Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tiger men’s soccer routed in AAC tournament

Tiger men’s soccer routed in AAC tournament
Tiger men’s soccer routed in AAC tournament(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All the hoopla on the pitch at the University of Memphis (UofM) is usually reserved for the Tiger women’s soccer team.

They’re in the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in the last six years.

The Tiger men are set out on the road to punch their ticket Wednesday  The UofM earning the third seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament, taking on second seed UCF in semifinal action at Tulsa, Oklahoma. Memphis beat two ranked teams down the stretch to get into the final four.

No magic today.  UCF takes advantage of a 20 MPH wind at their back in the first half to net four goals. They add two more in the second for a six-Nil victory.

UCF will play the Winner of SMU-Tulsa in the title game Saturday.

Tigers end their season 6-9-2. 5-4-1 in conference play.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Four missing Memphis children found safe after Amber Alert; warrants issued for non-custodial...
Four missing Memphis children found safe after Amber Alert; warrants issued for non-custodial mother
Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity

Latest News

901 FC head coach Ben Pirmann
901 FC’s Pirmann second for USL Coach of the Month
Tiger’s Henigan on watch list for top freshman in the nation
Tiger’s Henigan on watch list for top freshman in the nation
Tiger’s Owens AAC Defensive Player of the Week
Tiger’s Owens AAC Defensive Player of the Week
Grizzlies stung by Hornets on Brookd return to lineup
Grizzlies stung by Hornets on Brooks return to lineup