TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believe that the endangered Noah Clare's non-custodial father, Jacob Clare, may be headed towards the Gatlinburg area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gallatin Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating Jacob Clare who is at the center of a missing person/runaway case out of Beaver Dam, Ky.

Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for three-year-old, Noah Clare, who investigators believe could be with Jacob Clare. Officials said Clare and his father were thought to be in the Gatlinburg area, but have now moved on to Michigan.

Officials also changed Jacob Clare’s charges to aggravated kidnapping.

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 3 y/o Noah Clare, missing from Gallatin since 11/6.



Noah is 3’5”, weighs 40 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/ikczvkOqmg — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2021

Investigators shared an updated picture of the car Clare is assumed to be driving, but later said that the stickers on the back have been removed. The car is a Subaru Legacy with tag 42MY10.

AMBER Alert issued for missing TN boy (TBI)

Noah’s mother, Amanda Ennis, spoke with our sister station, WBKO. Ennis said Clare is supposed to get Noah every other weekend following custody agreements.

According to her interview with WBKO, Ennis said she dropped her son off with his father Jacob Clare last Friday night in Gallatin, Tennessee.

She said when she tried to contact Clare, she got no response.

“I immediately start freaking out. I call my family. We tried to contact the police and they wouldn’t do anything for us because it was Jake’s time with Noah. So, it wasn’t until Sunday at 6 p.m. when Jake was supposed to bring Noah back that they could really do anything,” she said. “They had police cars there waiting. I had my family there with me waiting and he never showed up.”

Noah was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, black shoes.

Anyone with information on Clare or Noah’s whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

