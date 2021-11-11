Advertise with Us
Sunshine returns this afternoon, but a small shower chance returns Friday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will slowly give way to sunshine this afternoon. Highs will still be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be west to northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows around 40-45. Winds will be west at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sun will quickly give way to clouds and maybe a few showers in the middle of the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s with a clear sky Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will feel chilly this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 on Saturday and mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Look for sun with a few clouds each day with highs in the 50s Monday, 60s Tuesday and low 70s by Wednesday. Lows will gradually rise into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday morning.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

