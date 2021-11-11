Shelby County Schools hosting job fairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) is hoping to welcome new recruits to the district.

SCS is hosting two job fairs to fill positions in operatives, education, and tutoring. The first hiring event is next Thursday at the Board of Education.

See schedule below:

Business Operations Job Fair

Thursday, November 18

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shelby County Schools District Office

Educators Job Fair

Wednesday, December 8

3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Board of Education

Tutoring Opportunites

Apply under the school-based support or Central Office Positions tabs here.

For more information on current employment opportunities, click here.

