Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County Schools hosting job fairs

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) is hoping to welcome new recruits to the district.

SCS is hosting two job fairs to fill positions in operatives, education, and tutoring. The first hiring event is next Thursday at the Board of Education.

See schedule below:

Business Operations Job Fair

Thursday, November 18

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shelby County Schools District Office

Educators Job Fair

Wednesday, December 8

3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Board of Education

Tutoring Opportunites

Apply under the school-based support or Central Office Positions tabs here.

For more information on current employment opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55

Latest News

Town hall meeting focuses on crime reduction in Memphis
Town hall meeting focuses on crime reduction in Memphis
President Biden sells bipartisan infrastructure bill to Americans
President Biden sells bipartisan infrastructure bill to Americans
President Biden sells bipartisan infrastructure bill to Americans
NAACP and Black Caucus scrutinize process used to choose UofM president
NAACP and Black Caucus scrutinize process used to choose UofM president