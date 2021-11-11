Advertise with Us
Rainy start to the morning, temperatures continue to drop

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain is moving through this morning as a cold front pushes through the Mid-South. Rain will be possible through noon, but the rest of the day will be dry. We will see sunshine this afternoon, which will help temperatures climb to the mid 60s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 40s under a clear sky tonight.

TODAY: 60% chance of rain before noon, then mostly sunny. High: 66 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: West at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon and it will end up being mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles will be possible. It will also be cool tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to upper 30s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry and sunny. It will feel chilly with high temperatures in the lower 50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be partly cloudy and dry at the beginning of next week. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to warm into the lower 70s on Wednesday.

