President Biden sells bipartisan infrastructure bill to Americans

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden hit the road Wednesday to sell his “build back better” agenda.

With the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed, the president is now touting its benefits to the American people.

Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren discusses Biden’s agenda. She discusses what can we expect to see from the bipartisan infrastructure deal on a more local level.

Recently, Biden’s approval rating went down. Now, even Vice President Kamala Harris has a low approval rating. Van Susteren also talks about what areas the administration is missing the mark, to Americans, and what the vice president can do to gain more support.

