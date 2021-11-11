Advertise with Us
Mother killed, 1-year-old daughter missing, Ill. police say

By WLS Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) - Illinois police are searching for a 1-year-old girl after her mother was found dead in her apartment building, apparently a slaying victim.

Police made a well-being check Tuesday night at a Wheeling, Illinois, apartment building, where they found 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy dead. Her 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, was not in the home and is believed to have been kidnapped.

“We have a young mother that is dead, and we have a 1-year-old, who is without her family and is missing,” Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said.

Police found 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy dead at her Wheeling, Illinois, apartment building. Her 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, was not in the home and is believed to have been kidnapped.(Source: Wheeling Police, WLS via CNN)

Steffen says Murphy’s cause of death was unclear, but evidence leads officers to “believe that a homicide was committed.” It also appeared she had been assaulted.

No Amber Alert has been issued for Angel, as police say they don’t have enough information to issue one. They’re hoping they’ll know more soon.

Steffan says Murphy would drop her daughter off with relatives before work, but on Tuesday, she didn’t drop off the baby or show up to her retail job. Her family said they last talked to her Monday.

Detectives are looking at Murphy’s social media to find people who interacted with her, so they can reconstruct the last 24 hours of her life.

Police are eager to find Angel, Steffen says.

“We need the public’s assistance in this. They might be able to connect a dot or link that we don’t have right now,” he said.

Anyone with information about what happened to Murphy or where her baby might be is asked to call Wheeling Police at (847) 459-2632.

