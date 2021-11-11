Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi WWII veteran and former POW reflects on his years of service

Mississippi WWII veteran shares war stories on Veteran’s Day
Mississippi WWII veteran shares war stories on Veteran’s Day(Source: WMC)
By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - Ninety-nine-year-old Olin Pickens remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I left home on August 19, 1942. I was 20 years old at the time,” said Pickens, a WWII veteran and prisoner of war (POW).

He volunteered for the army, and after basic training was placed in the 805th Tank Destroyer Battalion.

“They said you’ll be like a suicide mission. When the battle is over, you’ll either be killed or captured,” he recounted.

Pickens was captured in North Africa after his unit went on that mission.

“I lost my freedom, my dignity, and my pride, right there, but I didn’t lose my faith,” he said.

It was his faith that helped him get through 26 months as a POW in German prison camps.

Pickens often went without food and lost 1/3 of his body weight during that time. He also lost many friends and fellow soldiers along the way.

He eventually escaped and went to Czechoslovakia, but was recaptured before he was eventually freed on April 21, 1945.

“One of the best days of my life was getting my freedom back,” Pickens said.

Although it was a difficult journey, he had this to say about serving our country.

“As bad as it was, we would do it again for our freedom,” Pickens said.

Pickens will turn 100 years old on December 31. His family is planning a birthday reception to honor him.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Gov. Lee expected to sign bill changing COVID-19 restrictions in Tennessee schools
There is video that shows the moment 15-year-old Lauryn Ham is hit by another player during a...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teen sucker punched during basketball game

Latest News

Emergency motion filed in Shelby County Schools masking debate
There are more treatment options today to increase the odds of surviving lung cancer.
Baptist’s lung cancer initiative aims to decrease deaths by 25 percent in nine years
Bottom Line: Driving while pregnant
Bottom Line: Driving while pregnant
Military honored during luncheon hosted by Memphis and Shelby Co. mayors
Military honored during luncheon hosted by Memphis and Shelby Co. mayors