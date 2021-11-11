Military honored during luncheon hosted by Memphis and Shelby Co. mayors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The entire United States is honoring those who have served our country Thursday.

In Memphis, Mayor Jim Strickland and Mayor Lee Harris hosted a luncheon to honor local heroes.

The keynote speaker at the 19th Annual Military Appreciation Luncheon was Force Master Chief Chris Detje. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1989.

Since then, he has served in Japan, Virginia, Florida, and Long Beach and San Diego, California.

During his many years in service, Detje says Thursday is about Thanking those who do great things for us and our country.

“I think very often people take for granted the amazing sacrifices the people in previous wars gave up just so we could be here today and have the right to come and meet together and express our own ideas in a free environment,” Detje said.

“All the liberties, all the freedoms that we have are because men and women sacrificed, sometimes their lives, to make us safe. We need to lift them up, celebrate them, and thank them,” Strickland said.

Both Strickland and Harris praised members of the military and their families.

