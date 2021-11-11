Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Military honored during luncheon hosted by Memphis and Shelby Co. mayors

Military honored during luncheon hosted by Memphis and Shelby Co. mayors
Military honored during luncheon hosted by Memphis and Shelby Co. mayors(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The entire United States is honoring those who have served our country Thursday.

In Memphis, Mayor Jim Strickland and Mayor Lee Harris hosted a luncheon to honor local heroes.

The keynote speaker at the 19th Annual Military Appreciation Luncheon was Force Master Chief Chris Detje. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1989.

Since then, he has served in Japan, Virginia, Florida, and Long Beach and San Diego, California.

During his many years in service, Detje says Thursday is about Thanking those who do great things for us and our country.

“I think very often people take for granted the amazing sacrifices the people in previous wars gave up just so we could be here today and have the right to come and meet together and express our own ideas in a free environment,” Detje said.

“All the liberties, all the freedoms that we have are because men and women sacrificed, sometimes their lives, to make us safe. We need to lift them up, celebrate them, and thank them,” Strickland said.

Both Strickland and Harris praised members of the military and their families.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Gov. Lee expected to sign bill changing COVID-19 restrictions in Tennessee schools
There is video that shows the moment 15-year-old Lauryn Ham is hit by another player during a...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teen sucker punched during basketball game

Latest News

Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis (Chris McCoy & Jesse Davis)
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
An area near the University of Memphis is undergoing a $6-million project. (Kimley-Horn)
$6M project underway to improve pedestrian safety on Highland Strip
$6M Project underway to improve pedestrian safety on Highland Strip