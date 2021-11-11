Advertise with Us
Mighty Lights to glow in honor of Veterans Day

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mighty Lights of the Bluff City will shine bright Thursday night to honor U.S. Veterans.

The lights will glow red, white and blue above the Mississippi River.

To catch a glimpse of it, you can head downtown around sunset and take it all in.

