Mighty Lights to glow in honor of Veterans Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mighty Lights of the Bluff City will shine bright Thursday night to honor U.S. Veterans.

The lights will glow red, white and blue above the Mississippi River.

To catch a glimpse of it, you can head downtown around sunset and take it all in.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.